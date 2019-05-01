Robert Ray Wyatt, 58, a native of Shreveport and resident of Patterson, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at Patterson Health Care.

He is survived by a son, Robert Wyatt II; a daughter, Sandra Wyatt of Berwick; a brother, Calvin Wyatt of Many; a sister, Martha Bolgiano of Blanchard; eight grandchildren; and a host of our relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, two brothers and a sister.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.