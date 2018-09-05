Robert Michael Bradley, 56, a resident of New Iberia, La. and a native of New Orleans, La., passed away on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 12:35 p.m. at his residence.

Visitation will be observed on Friday, September 7, 2018 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home 604 Lovette St., Jeanerette, La. 70544. Viewing and visitation will resume on Saturday, September 8, 2018 from 7:30 a.m. until funeral services at 9 a.m. at the Mount Zion Baptist Church 2200 Dumaine St., New Orleans, La. 70119, Reverend Dr. Mitchell J. Stevens Sr., will officiate the services.

Memories of Robert will forever remain in the hearts of his loving mother, Thedoria L. Bradley and his sister, Deidre Willis both of New Orleans, La.; a loving companion and friend; two grandchildren and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, his brother, and a sister.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette/Houma in charge of arrangements, please visit; www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.