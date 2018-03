Robert Kleimann, 62, a native of Morgan City and resident of Bayou L’Ourse, died Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Teche Regional Medical Center.

He is survived by three sisters, Sherry Morris and Karen Montet, both of Bayou L’Ourse, and Tammy Kleimann of Berwick; and one brother, Jerry Cedatol of North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

It was his wish that there be no memorial service.