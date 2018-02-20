October 16, 1942- February 18, 2018

Robert “Bob” Harrington, 75, a resident of Stephensville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born Oct. 16, 1942, in New Orleans, the son of John and Edith Eppling Harrington.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Debbie McDaniel Harrington of Stephensville; three children, Robert Harrington Jr. of Houma, Patrick Harrington and wife Kaina of Houma, and Ashley Garber and husband Grant of Morgan City; four grandchildren, Tyler Harrington, Lauren Harrington, Zackary Harrington and Holden Beal; one brother, Charles “Chuck” Harrington and wife Sandra of Covington; and one sister, Susan “Sue” Clark and husband Michael of Niceville, Florida.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, John and Edith Eppling Harrington; and paternal grandparents, Charles and Eunice Harrington.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with Father Freddie Decal officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the services. Following services, Bob will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery with Military Honors rendered by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Bob’s memory to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 415 Union St., Morgan City, Louisiana 70380.