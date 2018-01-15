RITA PINHO CARLINO

March 6, 1931- January 12, 2018

Rita “Ree Ree” Pinho Carlino, a lifelong resident of Patterson, passed away suddenly at the age of 86 on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in Lafayette at her daughters’ home.

Rita was born March 6, 1931, in Fernandina Beach, Florida. She loved her family as she always put their needs first. She also loved visiting with friends as well as going to the casino almost every day.

She will be missed by her three children; daughters, Carla Carlino and Paula Carlino, both of Lafayette, and son, Lucas Carlino and his wife Mindy of Patterson; as well as by her two grandchildren, Cody Mark Carlino and Lauren Elizabeth Carlino. She also leaves her sister, Alda Governale of Patterson; and two brothers, Halsema Pinho of Patterson and L. B. Pinho of Morgan City.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Luke Carlino; her parents, Carlos and Valerie Z. Pinho; and one brother, Carlos Pinho Jr.

Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Father Angelo Cremaldi will be the Celebrant of the Mass.

Visitation will be held at the church from 8:30 a.m. until time of services, with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum.

