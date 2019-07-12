November 20, 1922 - July 11, 2019

Rita L. LeBlanc, a 69 year resident of Franklin, went to her heavenly reward at the age of 96 in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 11, 2019, passing peacefully in the comfort of her home with her family at her side.

Rita was born in Meaux, LA on Monday, November 20, 1922, one of six children born to Maurice and Edia LeBlanc. She felt blessed to have had such a long and good life and was most happy when she was surrounded by her family whom she showered with love. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her memory will forever live in the hearts of her children, Sandy L. Naquin, Theresa L. Businelle and her husband Rodney, Tommy LeBlanc, Fran L. Gaudet, and Gary LeBlanc; ten grandchildren; as well as numerous great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Sterling Joseph LeBlanc; three daughters, Patti LeBlanc, Faye LeBlanc, and Joanna L. Hebert; her parents, Maurice LeBlanc and Edia Touchet LeBlanc; four brothers, Vinus, Clarence, Wilson, and Huey LeBlanc; one sister, Agnes LeBlanc; one granddaughter, Shira Businelle; and one great great grandson, Leo Anthony Fremin.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin, with Father Joel Faulk officiating. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11:00 a.m. and continue until time of service. Following the services she will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery next to her beloved husband.

Serving as pallbearers will be Tommy LeBlanc, Gary LeBlanc, Shannon Businelle, Wayne Hebert, Brice Benedietto, and Charlie Benedietto. Honorary pallbearer will be Shane Theriot.

