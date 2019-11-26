Rita Duco Robicheaux, 97, a native of New Orleans and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Patterson Health Care Center.

She is survived by two daughters, Wenda Gasek of Morgan City and Barbara Robicheaux of Bayou Vista; and two grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a brother and a sister.

Memorial visitation will Wednesday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.