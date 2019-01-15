Rita Blanchard Gaudet Mancil, 91, a resident of Amelia, passed away Sunday, January13, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Rita was born on September 11, 1927 in White Castle, the daughter of Meliza Blanchard and Ursula Mabile Blanchard.

Rita was a homemaker all of her life and when she wasn’t taking care of her family, she enjoyed to be in her yard working with her roses. She loved her family and enjoyed each moment she got to spend with them and thoroughly enjoyed cooking for them. She enjoyed watching her daily soap operas and she was not happy when she had to miss them for any reason. She loved to tell stories to her family, but you had to be patient, because it would take her a while to tell the story because she would be laughing so hard.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by seven children, Monty Gaudet Sr. and wife Theresa of Gibson, Elmo Gaudet Jr. and wife Agnes of Bayou L’Ourse, Ivis Gaudet of Amelia, Leola Courtney Eick and husband Steven of New York, Leander Gaudet of Amelia, Ursula Gaudet and Susan Gaudet, both of Amelia; three stepsons, B.J. Mancil and wife Jon, Troy Macil and Allen Mancil; 23 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren; 28 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Diny Blanchard and wife Lucille of Amelia; and two sisters, Mildred Arceneaux of Stephensville and Flavia Barras of Amelia.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Meliza and Urusula Mabile Blanchard; one son, Howard Gaudet; one daughter-in-law, Elaine Gaudet; husband and father of her children, Elmo Gaudet Sr.; husband Edward Mancil; four brothers, Gustav Blanchard, Linwood Blanchard, Lloyd Blanchard, Phillip Blanchard; four sisters, Doris Alleman, Audrey Revere, Leann Blanchard, Denise B. Gros.

Pallbearers will be Leander Gaudet, Monty Gaudet Jr., Chad Gaudet, Howard Gaudet, Jake Gaude, Ivis Gaudet Jr., Jarred Gaudet, and Lukas Carnley.

The family would like to thank Dr. Dishman and her staff at the Morgan City Medicine Clinic for the loving care they gave to Rita.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church with Father Duc Bui celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Following Mass Rita will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.