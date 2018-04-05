Rickey Matthews, 66, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Cypress, Texas, died Monday, March 26, 2018.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ in Houma. Burial will follow in Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery in Gibson.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Westley Matthews of Cypress, Texas; two daughters, Cyminde Matthews and Sakala Lewis, both of Cypress, Texas; three grandchildren; a brother, Reginald Matthews of Franklin; a sister, Wanda Matthews of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.