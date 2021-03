Richard R. Lang, 65, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Berwick, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his resi-dence.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Smith Lang of Berwick; two sons, Richard Smith of Arlington, Texas and William Lang of Baldwin; a sister, Joyce Martin of Gonzales; and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.