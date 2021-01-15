Richard Luke Romaire Sr., 96, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully, January 14, 2021, at his

home, to join the love of his life, Marian.

Richard was born December 15, 1924, in Baldwin, the son of Ferris Paul Romaire Sr. and Vivian Wilks

Romaire.

Richard proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during World War II and Korea. He became

the owner of E. J. Fields Machine Works in 1959. Richard believed in community service and was an active

volunteer supporting his hometown, church and schools. He was a humble man with a generous heart, giving

freely and helping all. Richard was an inspiration to his family and so many others.

He enjoyed traveling with his family, many rounds of golf with his friends, photography and solving puzzles.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his three children, Bonnie Jean Chaplain and husband

George of Madison, MS, Ricky Romaire and spouse Lynn of Morgan City, Eli Joseph Romaire and partner

William Cruse of Los Angeles, CA; seven grandchildren, Chris Chaplain and wife Laurie, John Chaplain,

Tracey Romaire Scarbrough and husband John, Nicky Romaire Pecoraro and husband Grant, Luke Romaire and

wife Nicki, Brandy Parker and husband Richard, Matthew Tycer and wife Karen; nine great-grandchildren,

Cooper, Noah, Courtney, Miles, Grace, Dominic, Ethan, Sofi, William, Isaiah, and Audrey; two great-great

grandchildren, Charlotte and Lucy.

Deepest appreciation to his caregivers Barbara Toups, Kim Morin, Lisa Daigle and Vicki Daigle.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Marian Elizabeth Fields Romaire; parents, Ferris and

Vivian Romaire; great-grandson, Adam Pecoraro.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held with the family.