September 17, 1954-September 23, 2018

Richard Ellis Burnham, 64, a resident of Patterson, passed away Sunday, September 23, 2018, at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center.

Richard was born on September 17, 1954, in Bad Hersfeld, Germany.

Richard was a proud veteran of the United States Army where he served and held the rank of Private Second Class. He worked for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for eight years and for the last several years had been a driver for American Eagle Logistics. He enjoyed target shooting and riding his Harley Davidson in his free time.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 38 years, Ethel Frederick Burnham of Berwick; his 29-year-old son, Wesley Clay Burnham of Berwick; his mother, Jean “Betty” Orth Burnham of Atlantic Beach, Florida; and one brother, Brett Bean of Mississippi.

Richard was preceded in death by his adopted father, James Ellis Bean; and the father who raised him, Robert E. Burnham.

The family would like to thank the caring staff of Teche Regional Medical Center, Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center for the wonderful care and compassion they showed to Richard.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 7, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service.