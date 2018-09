Richard Burnham, 64, a native of Bad Hersfeld, Germany, and resident of Patterson, died Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Ethel Frederick Burnham of Berwick; a son, Wesley Burnham of Berwick; his mother, Jean Orth Burnham of Atlantic Beach, Florida; and a brother, Brett Bean of Mississippi.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Services will be held at a later date.