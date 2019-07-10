A Mass of Christian Burial for Rhonda Wesley will be celebrated on Friday, July 12, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Jules Catholic Church, Franklin, La. Fr. Bill will be the celebrant.

Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at St. Jules Catholic Church.

Rhonda Marie Wesley was born on September 14, 1959, in Franklin, La., to Arthur and Shirley Wesley. A native and resident of Franklin, La., Rhonda transitioned to her next life on July 3, 2019.

Memories of Rhonda will remain in the hearts of her mother, Shirley Franklin Westley, her brother Ryan (Markita) Westley of Verdunville, La.; four sisters, Sharen Wesley of Baldwin, La., Debra Yarber of Spring, TX, Jacqueline Valteau of Fort Worth, TX, and Damita (Quentin) Riley of Patterson, La.; godchildren, Tramon Schexnayder and Kalyn Wesley, godmother, Nellie Green Watkins as well as a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rhonda was preceded in death by her father Arthur James Westley, maternal grandparents Arthur & Virginia Franklin, paternal grandparents Beulah and Emile Wesley.

MK Dixon Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements, 337-940-9253, 211 Main Street, Baldwin, La. 70514.