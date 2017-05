Rhonda Palmature

Rhonda Palmature, 52, a native and resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

She is survived by her husband, Carl L. Palmature; three children, Carl J. Palmature, Kristin Palmature and Ryan Palmature; and other relatives.

Visitation will be Fri-day from 9 a.m. until services at noon at Hargrave Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.