Rhonda Francine Nelson Beckham, 53, a native of Morgan City, Louisiana, and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Visitation will be observed on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing will resume on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at 9 a.m. prior to the funeral services beginning at 10 a.m. at Oasis Christian Church, 4524 East Brookstown, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Burial will follow funeral services in the Southern Memorial Gardens in Baton Rouge.

Rhonda leaves to honor her legacy and cherish her memory a devoted husband, Handy Beckham Jr. of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; three daughters, Meagan Verdun of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Mrs. Rayshondon (Kristy) Thomas of Monroe, Louisiana, and Shemeika Bradberry of Shreveport, Louisiana; two sons, Handy Beckham III and Marquise Beckham, both of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; her devoted mother, Edwina Y. Nelson of Chicago; six grandchildren; a sister, Mrs. James Jr. (Sharquana) Escort of Morgan City, Louisiana; one aunt, Beverly Morse of Morgan City, Louisiana; her godmother and godfather; two sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; six cousins; four godchildren; several longtime friends; and a host of other cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rhonda was preceded in death by her father, maternal and paternal grandparents, a great-aunt, a cousin, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, and a brother-in-law.

Desselle Funeral Home of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has been entrusted with final arrangements.