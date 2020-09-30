Reverend A.J. Vaughn Jr., age 83, a resident of Cleveland, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, in a local hospital.

Reverend Vaughn was born in Morgan City, Louisiana on July 2, 1937 and he was the son of the late Ethel Belanger Vaughn and Alden Joseph Vaughn Sr. His wife, Roseetta Vaughn and his half-sisters, Grace Dupree and Evelyn Robison, also preceded him in death.

Reverend Vaughn graduated from Morgan City, Louisiana High School and he received his Bachelor’s Degree from Lee College (Lee University). Along with his wife Rosetta, they served as missionary’s in England and Belgium and they pastored churches in England, Belgium, North Carolina and South Carolina. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. Reverend Vaughn also taught school at Michigan Avenue and Trewhitt. He enjoyed sports and he attended the Birchwood Church of God of Prophecy where he taught Sunday School.

Survivors include his sons, Mika Vaughn and his wife Kathy of Cleveland, and Timothy “Tim” Vaughn and his wife Shelia of Ft. Myers, Florida; his grandchildren, Mika Vaughn Jr. and his wife Kari, Cody Vaughn and Adam Vaughn; his great-grandchildren, Avarie and Alivia Vaughn; his half-sister, Mildred Raggio of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

The Remembrance of Life Service will be conducted on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services North Ocoee Chapel with Reverend Jerry Jett and David Solar officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Ken Nope officiating. Family and friends will serve as casket bearers. The family will receive friends from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services North Ocoee Chapel who has charge of the arrangements. You may share your condolences and your memories with the Vaughn family at www.jimrushfuneralhomes.com.