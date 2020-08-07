The Rev. Rosie Marie Parker Austin, 69, a native and resident of Verdunville, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Franklin Foundation Hospital.

A drive-through viewing will be Friday, 4-6 p.m., at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin. Graveside services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in Nazarene Baptist Church Cemetery in Verdunville. Wear masks and social distance. Services accessible on funeral home Facebook page.

She is survived by her husband, Archbishop Gilbert Austin Sr.; four sons, Gilbert Austin Jr., Shawn Austin, Damier Austin Sr. and Tyland Nerve Sr.; four daughters, LaTravia Austin, LaDelphia Austin, LaAlphanes Biyibia and Mary Kemp; a sister, Mary Stansbury, all of Verdunville; three brothers, Adolph Parker Sr. of Morgan City, and Timothy Parker and Charles Parker, both of Verdunville; 31 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and three sisters,

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.