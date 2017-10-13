The Rev. Murphy Glover Sr., 83, a native of Napoleonville and resident of Siracusa, died Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, at Patterson Healthcare Center.

Visitation will be Tuesday at One Faith Fellowship Christian Center in Patterson from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by two sons, Matthew Glover of Morgan City and Murphy Glover Jr. of Las Vegas; two daughters, Shelia Turner and Faye Hartman, both of Morgan City; one sister, Theresa Cochran of Baton Rouge; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, four brothers and four sisters.