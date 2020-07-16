The Rev. Dr. Chrispin

Finnegan Smith Sr.

The Rev. Dr. Chrispin Finnegan Smith Sr., a native and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday July 9, 2020, at his residence.

A viewing will be Friday, 3-6 p.m., at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Morgan City. Masks are required and social distancing observed. A private wake will be at 7 p.m. with viewing resuming Saturday, 8-10 a.m. Private services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. with burial following in Morgan City Cemetery. Both services are for invited guests only and can be viewed on the Jones Funeral Home Facebook page.

He is survived by four children, Stephanie Carbin, Chrispin Smith Jr. and Sonia Smith, all of Morgan City, and Jonathan Smith of Charenton; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and two brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.