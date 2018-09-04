August 17, 1959 - August 13, 2018

Reese Joseph Landry, a native of Morgan City, former longtime resident of Franklin and current resident of St. Martinville, passed away at the age of 58 at his home on Monday, August 13, 2018.

A true man of nature, Reese found his joy outdoors. Whether it was working in his yard and cutting grass, or turning up earth and transforming the landscape, Reese was most happy with dirt on his hands. He was also an avid fisherman, enjoying wetting a line, waiting for that elusive nibble, and reeling them in. If he wasn’t working outside or fishing, he could usually be found cooking it up or enjoying a football game on TV, especially the Saints. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Reese is survived by his wife of 22 years, Debbie Ferguson Landry; his brother, Edmond “Joe” Durocher Jr.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Junius Landry Jr. and Olive Gonsoulin Landry; and two sisters.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, September 7, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and again Saturday, September 8, from 9 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. Following the service, Reese will be laid to rest in Perpetual Park Cemetery. Rev. Wayne P. Broussard, his cousin who was like a brother, will conduct the services.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to help alleviate medical expenses.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.