REBECCA (BECKI) IRENE LIPRARI

Rebecca (Becki) Irene Lipari was born to Eternal Life January 16th, 2021 at the age of 66 years. Beloved daughter of Leonard and Rose Weber. Wonderful wife of Andrew for 47 years. Loving mother of Jason and Jaime and to their spouses Krista and Jeffrey. Proud grandmother of William, Jack and the late Ally and Maddy. Dear sister of Leonard (June) and wife Jacqueline (Jacquie), Shirley Weber Giroir and late husband Paul, late Eugene (Gene) and wife Judith (Judy), Gail and wife Sandra, Daryl (Butch) and wife Nathalie, Carol Weber Nini and husband Hansel, Richard (Ricky) and wife Lynette.

Becki completed her bachelor’s degree at Nicholls University in 1974. After teaching for over a decade, she went back to school to complete a master’s degree in Religious Education from University of St. Thomas. For 35 years, Becki lead the Religious Education program for Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe, TX. She also created a Mother’s Day Out program for the church. Her pride was in her school and students, and Becki shared her passion for learning with thousands of children.

Becki lived a vibrant life and loved to travel, mostly to sunny beaches with emerald coasts but she liked the mountains and trees too. At home, she and Andrew spent endless hours gardening and creating an inviting landscape for friends and family to enjoy. And a chef in the kitchen ... gumbo, spaghetti gravy, prime rib ... she made it all.

Becki devoted her life to Faith, Family, and playing a significant role in her grandchildren’s lives. She loved her kids and grandchildren more than words can describe. Becki was most generous and a precious woman. She created so many special relationships, the Capital R as she said.

A private burial will take place in Becki’s hometown of Morgan City, LA and a Celebration of Life will be held in Conroe, TX at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 109 N Frazier St, Conroe, TX 77301 or online at https://giving.parishsoft.com/app/Giving/sacr704193.