July 16, 1983 — November 5, 2020

Reba Faye Skeen Josey, 37, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

Reba was born on July 16, 1983, in Houma, the daughter of Earl “Bill” Skeen Sr. and Gwyn Landry Veillon.

Reba was very proud to be an LPN, and she had a passion for working with the elderly. She loved being in the outdoors, whether she was fishing, frogging, or going to the beach, nothing mattered when she was outside in her element. Reba loved music and always loved to dance.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three daughters, Khloe Clemons, Khayren Josey and Khynlee Josey, all of St. Amant; her mother, Gwyn Landry Veillon of Bayou L’Ourse; one sister, Misty Vaughn and husband Raymond of St. Amant; two brothers, Earl Skeen Jr. and wife Tara of St. Amant and Travis Skeen of Bayou L’Ourse; one stepsister, Natasha Todd and husband Pratt of South Carolina; one stepbrother, Michael J. Veillon Jr. of Puerto Rico; maternal grandmother, Leona Crawford of Bayou L’Ourse; maternal grandfather, Dewey Landry of Bayou L’Ourse; 10 nieces and nephews, Ashly, Gage, Baileigh, Adalyn, Aiden, Eli, Ty, Erik, Bryson and Luke; father of her children, Greg Josey; close friend, Denver Saujon; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Reba was preceded in death by her father, Earl “Bill” Skeen Sr.; stepfather, Michael J. “Mike” Veillon; paternal grandparents, Elmer Earl Skeen and Reba Campbell Skeen; and step maternal grandfather, Thomas Crawford.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Travis Skeen, Earl Skeen Jr., Raymond Vaughn, Ronnie Bailey Jr., Steven Crawford, Denver Saujon, Tommy Primm and Phillip DeHart.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church with Father Joe Chacko officiating. A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home. Following Mass Reba will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.