R.D. AUSTIN

R.D. Austin, 81, a native of Bernice and resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Myrtle Champagne Austin of Patterson; two daughters, Carol Howse of Patterson and Agnes Hebert of Pierre Part; one brother, Alton Austin; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a stepson, a stepdaughter, three brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Friday at Twin City Funeral Home. Burial followed in Morgan City Cemetery.

