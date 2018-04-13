R.D. Austin, 81, a native of Bernice and resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Myrtle Champagne Austin of Patterson; two daughters, Carol Howse of Patterson and Agnes Hebert of Pierre Part; one brother, Alton Austin; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a stepson, a stepdaughter, three brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Friday at Twin City Funeral Home. Burial followed in Morgan City Cemetery.