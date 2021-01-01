Raymond Mitchell, 64, a resident of Pineville, LA and native of Franklin, LA, passed away on Tuesday December 22, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday January 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Greater St. Stephen Baptist Church Franklin, LA with Pastor Deondre' Johnson, Sr., officiating. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing). Burial will follow funeral services in Sorrel Community Cemetery in Sorrel, LA.

Memories of Raymond will forever remain in the hearts of his two daughters, Vanlincia D. Redmond and Patricia D. Willis both of Haltom City, TX; five sisters, Josephine Mitchell and Gladys Johnson both of New Iberia, LA, Mrs. David (Loretta M) Lofton of Marksville, LA and Mrs. Gerald (Linda M.) Webber & Selina Mitchell of Franklin, LA; five grandchildren, and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, one sister, one nephew, and one great-nephew.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home.