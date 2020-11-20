RAYMOND LEE HARTMAN

Fri, 11/20/2020 - 12:41pm

Raymond Lee Hartman, 67, a native and resident of Patterson, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery in Patterson.
He is survived by a son, Jamal Hartman; three daughters, Raynae Jones, Raynetta Hartman and Rhondalyn Ownes, all of Patterson; a brother, Mark Hartman of Patterson; a sister, Janet Hartman of Patterson; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, three brothers, two sisters, a grandson and a great-grandson.
Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.

