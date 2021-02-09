Raymond Douglas Hood, 82, a native of Spring Hill, LA and resident of Des Allemands, LA, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Berwick, LA, on Saturday, April 10th at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Berwick Memorial Cemetery.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lana Chauvin Hood; son, Brian A. Hood (Vicky); grandson, Parker Douglas Hood; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, B.D. and Mettie Hood; brothers, Benny L. Hood and Thomas Waymon Hood; and sister, Norma Jean Wreyford.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Falgout Funeral Home, 3838 Highway One, Raceland, Louisiana, 985-537-5261, is entrusted with arrangements.