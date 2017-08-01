RAYFORD GASSIOTT

Rayford Gassiott, 78, a native of Glenmora and resident of Franklin, died Friday, July 28, 2017, at Franklin Foundation Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle Clause Gassiott of Franklin; two sons, Rory Gassiott of Franklin and Trent Gassiott of Baton Rouge; one daughter, Gina Gassiott of Franklin; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and four sisters.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-9 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Amiable Baptist Church Cemetery in Glenmora.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

