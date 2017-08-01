Rayford Eugene Gassiott, 78, a resident of Franklin, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, July 28, 2017 at Franklin Foundation Hospital.

Rayford was born on May 25, 1939 in Glenmora, Louisiana the son of Joseph and Arcenthy Peters Gassiott.

Rayford was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather; but above all else he was a wonderful man of faith. He loved music and some would say that singing gospel music was his life, but those who really knew him, knew his life was his family. He was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family. He worked for 34 years for former Governor Mike Foster at Bayou Sale Construction working his way up from a dozer operator to Vice President of the company in just two weeks and serving as Vice President for 18+ before retiring.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years, Gayle Clause Gassiott of Franklin; two sons, Rory Gassiott and wife Linda of Franklin, Trent Gassiott of Baton Rouge; one daughter, Gina Rae Gassiott of Franklin; seven grandchildren, Matthew Charles Gassiott, Logan Reed Gassiott, Joshua David Gassiott, Annalise Faith Gassiott, Carson Lee Gassiott, Peyton Eleise Gassiott, Ana Grace Gassiott; two great grandchildren, Zachary Kaydon Gassiott and Madison Michelle Gassiott.

Rayford was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Arcenthy Peters Gassiott; three brothers, Charles, Huey and J.C.; four sisters, Mabel Goldie Mae, Florine and Nell.

Active Pallbearers will be Rory Gassiott, Trent Gassiott, Matthew Gassiott, Joshua Gassiott, Logan Gassiott and Christian Conner. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenneth Jackson, Justin Couvillier, Darrel Dugas, Cecil Gassiott.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastors Barry Guidry and Kenneth Jackson officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Rayford will be laid to rest next to his parents in the Amiable Baptist Church Cemetery in Glenmora, Louisiana.

