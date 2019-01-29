RAUL MUNIZ

April 16, 1944- January 27, 2019

Raul S. Muñiz, 74, a native of Cuba and resident of Berwick, passed away Sunday, January 27, 2019, at Terrebonne General Medical Center.

Raul was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, cherished by his entire family. He was born on April 16, 1944, in Carios Rojas, Cuba, the son of Patricio Muñiz and Chena Sanchez Muñiz.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Elena San Miguel Muñiz of Berwick; two daughters, Kenia Robertson and husband Robby of Berwick, and Karelis Pendarvis and husband Scott of Mandeville; four grandchildren, Patrick Robertson, Christopher Robertson, Wyatt Pendarvis and Emily Pendarvis; two siblings, Rolando Muñiz and Ruben Muñiz; several nieces and nephews, including his niece Giced Sotolongo and husband Luis Alberto of Cuba who were with him and the rest of the family during his final hours.

Raul was preceded in death by his parents, Patricio and Chena Sanchez Muñiz; and four siblings, Rafael Muñiz, Rene Muñiz, Roman Muñiz and Reina Muñiz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at St. Stephen Catholic Church with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville officiating Mass. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until Mass time and following Mass, Raul will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.