December 6, 1935 – December 28, 2017

Ransdal Glynn Fontenot Sr., a longtime resident of Patterson, passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday, December 28, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family. Glynn was born on December 6, 1935 in Ville Platte, the eldest of two children born to the late Hosea Fontenot and the late Edmae Fontenot. In 1954 he moved to Morgan City where he met the love of his life, Mary Patricia Vidrine, also a Ville Platte native. They married on July 27, 1957 in Ville Platte and began their life together in Morgan City, where they started their family. In the late 60’s they moved to Patterson where they have resided ever since. In his early years, Glynn worked for Borden’s Dairy until going to work in 1963 for Evangeline Maid Bread where he retired from in 1997 after 34 years of dedicated service. Though he wasn’t a veteran, Glynn was a dedicated volunteer with the W. L. Bernauer American Legion Post 242 in Patterson, giving of his time and talents by helping with benefits and cooking, and was named as their 1985 Citizen of the Year. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and spending time at his camp, and was an amazing cook who helped with many banquets and the St. Joseph Church Fair. He was also a huge LSU fan who enjoyed watching any LSU sport that came on the TV. But if you asked him what his favorite pastime in life was he would definitely tell you spending time with his family, especially time spent playing with his grandchildren, was most important. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who had the fortune of knowing him.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years, Mary Patricia "Pat" Vidrine Fontenot; three children, Kathy F. Scully and her husband Adam, Toni F. Guillory, and Ransdal Glynn "Randy" Fontenot Jr. and his companion Stacie Pierce Bellanger; seven grandchildren, Erik Guillory and his companion Katie Sonnier, Sara Scully, Shelly Guillory McNally and her husband Jason, Aaron Scully, Mary Kathryn Scully, Katelyn Fontenot, and Ransdal Glynn "Lil Randy" Fontenot III; four great grandchildren, Sophia Scully, Natalie McNally, Balin McNally, and Grayson Guillory; his beloved dog, Weezy; as well as two nieces and one nephew.

In addition to his parents, Glynn was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Patricia Fontenot; and his brother, Leon Carol Fontenot.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson during an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, with Father Herb Bennerfield celebrating the Mass. A gathering of family and friends will begin at the church at 9:00 a.m. and continue until service time. Following the Mass, Glynn will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Serving as pallbearers will be Erik Guillory, Aaron Scully, Randy Fontenot, Adam Scully, Larry Guillory, Calvert LaHoste Jr., and Joe Morvant.

