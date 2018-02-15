Randy Lovett, age 63, a resident of Jeanerette, La. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 4:35 am at his residence.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 9:30 am at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jeanerette, La.

He is survived by his wife, Tina Lovett, his son, Christian Henderson; his father, Alex Lovett of Jeanerette, La.; stepmother, Bessie Lovett of Jeanerette, La., one brother, Allan Lovett and his wife Dr. Helen Lovett of Raleigh, NC; one sister, Reign Hudson of Bronx, NY; a step-sister, Cynthia Carter of New Iberia, La.; a niece, Penny Lovett of Raleigh, NC; two nephews, Allan Lovett II and his wife, Neil, Amir Theodile of Bronx, NY; a great-niece, Journey Lovett; a great-nephew, Allen Lovett III, along with a host of relatives and friends.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

