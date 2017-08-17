Randy Jones, 47, a native of Carencro and a resident of Houma, died Aug. 9, 2017.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Dularge Community Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

He is survived by a son, Randy Jones Jr. of Carencro; father, Samuel White Jr. of Morgan City; brothers, Samuel White III, Jason White and Ronald Jones, all of Houma; sisters, Bertha Hamilton, Kenyata Douglas, Velma McKiever and Alberta Livas, all of Houma; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his mother, sister, maternal and paternal grandparents, and great-grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.