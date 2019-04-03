November 27, 1961-March 21, 2019

Randy J. Giroir, 57, a resident of Berwick, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Randy was born on November 27, 1961, in Morgan City, the son of Gilbert Giroir and Joyce Brown.

Playing music was Randy’s passion in life and he started out at an early age playing guitar; making memories with his family that would last a lifetime. Over the course of his music career he met many musicians over the years and they all became friends to him. He loved the Lord above all else and was a faithful member of Twin City Gospel Church where he enjoyed playing music worshiping the Lord. He enjoyed fishing and taking joy rides with the love of his life, Faith.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his fiancé, Faith Wilson of Berwick; three step sisters, Connie Gilmore, Barbara Hebert and Cheryl Percle; two nieces, Michelle Arnold and Dawn Kennerson; two nephews, Rodney Giroir Jr. and Christian Smallwood; and one great-niece, Lauren Boudreaux.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert Giroir and Joyce Brown Womack; and one brother, Rodney Giroir.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Twin City Gospel Church.