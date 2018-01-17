Randtrell Wade, 27, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Chauvin, died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home chapel in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Hazel McKay Johnson (Augusta) of Chauvin; brothers, Montrell McKay of Franklin and Quincey McKay of Morgan City; daughters, Latisha Griffin, Jasmine Wade and Paris Johnson of Chauvin; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.