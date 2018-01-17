Randtrell Wade

Wed, 01/17/2018 - 11:07am zachary fitzgerald

Randtrell Wade, 27, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Chauvin, died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home chapel in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Hazel McKay Johnson (Augusta) of Chauvin; brothers, Montrell McKay of Franklin and Quincey McKay of Morgan City; daughters, Latisha Griffin, Jasmine Wade and Paris Johnson of Chauvin; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018