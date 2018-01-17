Randtrell Deandre Wade, 27, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Chauvin, La., passed away peacefully at 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 6775 West Park Avenue in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Hazel McKay Johnson (Augusta) of Chauvin; brothers, Montrell McKay of Franklin and Quincey McKay of Morgan City; daughters, Mrs. Henry (Latisha) Griffin, Jasmine Wade and Paris Johnson of Chauvin; two sisters-in-law, eight nephews; four nieces; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, a uncle, and two cousins.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma-Morgan City-Jeanerette-Franklin.

