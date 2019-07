Ralph Curtis Rageur, 90, a native of Kaplan and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, July 18, 2019.

He is survived by a son, Rebel Rageur; a grandson; and a stepbrother, Alvin Broussard.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and siblings.

Services were Friday at Morgan City Cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.