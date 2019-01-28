Rachel Elaine Robinson

Rachel Elaine Robinson, 33, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.

Visitation was Saturday at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial was Monday in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by four children, Tre’viante Robinson and Amori Robinson, both of Morgan City, and Alton Robinson and Gerald Isaac III, both of Baton Rouge; her companion; a sister, Raquel Randle of Houston; a brother, Craig Robinson of Morgan City; her grandmother, Lillian Randle of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, her grandfathers and a grandmother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.