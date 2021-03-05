August 19, 1985 — March 2, 2021

Rachael Victoria Kahn was welcomed home into the loving arms of our heavenly Father on March 2, 2021. Racheal was born on August 19, 1985 in Morgan City, LA and was baptized at First Baptist Church of Youngsville, LA. A resident of Lafayette, LA, Rachael was a student at South Louisiana Community College where she completed a longtime personal goal of academic achievement. She was an active leader in Celebrate Recovery at Family Life Church where she celebrated nine years of sobriety and supported others in healthy living.

Rachael was dedicated to beautifying the world around her. She had a helpful spirit and an attitude of service to her family, friends, and community. Racheal owned her own small business in lawn care for over 10 years where she held pride in her service and had a loyal customer base as a result of her work.

Rachael had a passion for music and held a special place in her heart for celebrating the memories of those close to her through songwriting. A self-taught musician, Rachael played the string guitar, bass guitar, and djembe drums.

Rachael loved being an aunt and a devoted pet owner. She would often surprise her nieces and nephews with special gifts and tokens of love that displayed her affection, and she supported them at their sporting events and performances. Rachael also loved playing with and caring for her dogs, Betty Boop and Lizzie.

Rachael was preceded in death by her dad Glenn P. Newton of Youngsville, LA, maternal grandfather John Anthony Garcia of Brownsville, TX, paternal grandfather Leon Kahn of Morgan City, LA, maternal grandfather by marriage Charles “Chuck” or “Popie” Zander of Morgan City, LA, maternal grandmother Elizabeth “Betty” Hardee Zander of Morgan City, LA, paternal grandfather by marriage Harley Newton of Ballston Spa, NY, paternal grandmother by marriage Anna Mae Newton of Ballston Spa, NY and her best friend Randy Paul “RJ” Bordelon, Jr. of Youngsville, LA.

Those left to cherish her memory and continue her legacy are her mother Mary Victoria “Vicki” Malacaman (husband Leo), father Charles Kahn, paternal grandmother Elisabeth Bihlmaier-Mills (husband Rudy), paternal grandmother by marriage Colleen Shelton Kahn, maternal grandmother by marriage Sylvia Garcia (husband Ray), sister Charlena Comyne (husband Aaron), brothers Elliott Kahn (wife Susan) and Matthew Newton, niece Amber Comyne, nephews Jonathan Comyne, Eli Kahn, and Otto Kahn, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will all miss her dearly.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in her honor at First Baptist Church of Youngsville on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM. She will rest in peace at Morgan City Cemetery in Morgan City, LA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to Celebrate Recovery at Family Life Church at 2223 Dulles Drive, Lafayette, LA 70506 (check to be made out to Family Life Church with Celebrate Recovery in the memo) or to the Jacob Crouch Foundation at The Family Tree at 1602 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70508.