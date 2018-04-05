Phillip Lutcher, 52, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Gibson, died Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Church in Gibson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by a daughter, Nyeshia Moseley of Gibson; five brothers, Dave Lutcher, Donald Lutcher, Zachary Lewis and Arthur Lewis, all of Gibson, and James Lewis of Franklin; four sisters, Deanna Lutcher of Morgan City, and Toni Turner, Edith Berrow and Emma Diggs, all of Gibson; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.