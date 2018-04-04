Phillip Eugene Lutcher, 52, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gibson, La., passed away at 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at the church. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 6, 2018 at Beulah Baptist Church, 5544 North Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, La. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his daughter, Nyeshia Moseley of Gibson; brothers, Dave and Donald Lutcher, Zachary Lewis, Arthur Lewis all of Gibson and James Lewis of Franklin; sisters, Deanna Lutcher of Morgan City, Toni Turner, Edith Berrow and Emma Diggs all of Gibson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, mother, father, sister-in-law, three nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma-Franklin-Morgan City-Jeanerette.

