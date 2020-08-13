Philip Nicholas “Trey” Smith III, 31, a resident of Berwick, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home.

Trey was born on March 9, 1989 in Lafayette, the son of Philip “Phil” N. Smith Jr. and Shelia Zerangue Smith.

Trey had a passion for coaching kids in baseball and football. He coached football for Patterson Junior High and coached baseball and football at Central Catholic High and Berwick High. He was just awarded his dream job of Head Baseball Coach at Berwick High School. Trey loved his family and cherished every moment that he was able to spend with them. He loved his nieces and nephews immensely and loved to spoil them, but the one he truly loved to spoil was the love of his life, Diana Grace Guarisco. Over his years of coaching he had numerous coaching mentors with whom he had much respect for and created long lasting friendships with. When he wasn’t coaching or spending time with his family, he loved to eat boiled crabs and was known to spend three times the price for them, just so he could have some boiled crabs! Trey’s light will continue to shine through his family and through the many kids he coached and mentored.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his parents, Phil and Sheila Zerangue Smith of Cypress, Texas; the love of his life, Diana Grace Guarisco of Berwick; two brothers, Ryan Smith and wife Brandy of Berwick, Drew Smith and wife Crissy of Friendswood, Texas; four nieces and nephews, Baylee Grace Smith, Brett Smith, Collyn Smith and Levi Smith; his paternal grandmother, Betty Smith; his maternal grandmother, Betty Zerangue Hebert; seven aunts and uncles, Cathy Lacassigne and husband Herb, Jane Smith, Jeanette Smith, Nick Smith and wife Crissy, Charlene Zerangue, Mark Zerangue, Scottie Zerangue and wife Kelli.

Trey was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Philip N. Smith Sr.; maternal grandfathers, Anthony “A.J.” Zerangue and N.J. Hebert.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Ryan Smith, Drew Smith, Stefano Guarisco, Mark Zerangue, Scottie Zerangue, Nick Smith, Coby Minton and Tyler Jensen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Toto Buenaflor celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Twin City Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 12:00 p.m. Following Mass graveside services will be held in the Morgan City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Central Catholic High School Athletics or Berwick High School Athletics, in Trey’s honor.

Due to restrictions with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow for 100 people in attendance for the visitation at the funeral home and 120 people for the funeral Mass, while still practicing social distancing. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home and church.