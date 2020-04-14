Philip James Crochet, 94, a native and resident of Pierre Part, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Philip was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Philip was a hardworking, tough man who cherished spending time with his family. He served in World War II in the Philippine Islands as a medic, he was a member of the American Legion for 71 years and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Philip had a passion for his family, gardening, telling stories, teaching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to play the guitar and harmonica, holidays and dancing.

He is survived by his eight children, Gerald Crochet (Trudy), Ronald Crochet, Evelyn Berthelot (Dudley), Louise Andersen (Scott), Mildred Charlson (Alan), Dolores Gauthreaux (Feren), Vicky Crochet Dallmann and Veronica Ring (Craig); 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Hebert Crochet; parents, Joseph and Angelle Theriot Crochet; and 10 siblings, Joseph Crochet Jr., John Crochet, Pierre Crochet, Estelle Richard, Martha Blanchard, Rita Landry, Jeanne LeBlanc, Alice Blanchard, Gertrude Metrejean and Edith Blanchard.

Due to present circumstances a private service will be held in honor of Philip.