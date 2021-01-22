Once upon a time in a land far far away in Morgan City, Louisiana, Peter David Guarisco III, better known as David or Paw D, came into this world via Carmen Mire and Peter “Hub Club Pete” Guarisco on the third day of October, 1947.

David was the third of six siblings and his formative years were filled with mischief as he was the neighborhood’s favorite rascal on 2nd Street. David was a Boy Scout throughout his childhood (National Jamboree, Valley Forge 1964 was wild, man!) and went on to play a vital role in student government at Nicholls State where he attended and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1970. He received his law degree from Loyola University in New Orleans in 1976. He then moved to Baton Rouge where he started his family with his wife of 25 years, Beth Coleman. They gave life to four amazing children — Peter, Laura, Taylor and Kara. They chose to make their home in Lafayette, LA.

Feeling the need for change, motivated by a sincere hope in helping people, David switched careers and pursued the role of a healer as a Physical Therapist’s Assistant.

He wore many hats; silly soccer coach, open minded confirmation teacher, supportive stage dad, proud Lafayette High Band Booster parent, and doting Grandfather Dunderhead. He became a fixture of Lafayette’s art/music/dance/theatre scene and was always seen out and about, taking in art, supporting his many musician friends, and offering his fatherly love and admiration to his community.

At the tender age of 55, David decided that he wasn’t getting any younger and wanted a taste of that Lafayette limelight himself.

His unforgettable performances in Tony and Tina’s Wedding, 12th Night, Sustained Winds, Unbearably Lo*ley, Stars Like People, all received critical acclaim and were loved by many. He found a beautiful and safe creative home with Acting Up in Acadiana where he considered himself one among the wild roving storytellers, theatre makers, dancers, and musicians of this motley crew. It was during his stint as a local thespian, where he met his sweetheart, Gayle George. Together, they ran the streets of Lafayette like teenagers in love, skipping from Downtown Alive to Artwalk, usually ending up at Blue Moon Saloon where they eventually wed one beautiful winter evening with all their friends and family in support of their sacred love. David loved to spend his Saturday mornings at the Horse Farm, visiting with dear friends at the farmer’s market.

David’s life was charmed. He surrounded himself with vibrant characters and colors and intuitively knew how to slide into the sweet spots of life; shimmying in the second line, the first to jump up to two step, always down to clown around, enthusiastically clapping on the 2 and 4, groovin’ along in the pocket of a life so well lived was our David Guarisco.

Without trying or even knowing, David was a pillar of Lafayette and lived his life so fully, yet sincerely humbled by his own great fortune.

He was a firm believer in peace, justice and Black Lives Matter.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Carmen Mire and Peter Guarisco, the mother of his four children, Marion Elizabeth Coleman, his brother-in-law Gerald Voisin and his cousin Tim Guarisco.

He is survived by his wife Gayle George and her daughter Kat Durel, his siblings Rosalie Voisin, Al and his wife Arlette Guarisco, Carmen Guarisco Freia, Clair Guarisco Giordano, Jerry and his wife Judy Guarisco and a lovely bunch of nieces and nephews.

He will be so missed by his children; Peter and Tricia Guarisco, Grant and Laura Black, Taylor Guarisco and Kara St. Clair.

His legacy lives on in his goofy, brilliant grandchildren; Myrtle, Eloise, and Victor Guarisco, Mathilda, Margot, Arlo, and Joseph Black.

His spirit will be forever felt on the soccer field, at Festival International, in conga lines at pool parties, and on dance floors everywhere. He leaves behind only his sfinciuni recipe.

Thank you to Dr. Joseph Brierre, Eric Buller, and Dr. Kenneth Spiller for taking such good care of (and putting up with!) David all these years. We sincerely thank you.

We would like to extend our gratitude to Lafayette General Medical Center’s COVID Unit and ICU medical staff for their kind and competent care of David; Rene and Lauren, you are angels.

Infinite love and respect to healthcare workers everywhere who are on the front-lines of this global pandemic.

As COVID cases are on the rise in Acadiana, the family has decided to host a virtual service in the very near future. A Celebration of Life will be planned for the Spring. Details are forthcoming.

David Guarisco made every sacrifice to protect himself and his family from COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, with respect to David’s beautiful life, the family humbly asks you to always consider others. Wash your hands. Please wear a mask. Guarisco Rules. And we’ll see you too soon.