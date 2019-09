Mr. Peter Brown, age 66, a native of Baldwin, La. and a resident of Jeanerette, La., passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Jeanerette, La.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church (145 Prevost Road, Ashton, La.) from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with Funeral Services also on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The Interment will take place in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Brown is survived by his wife: Rose Allen Brown, of New Iberia, La., (1) sister: Mrs. Gwendolyn Brown Jack of New Iberia, La., (5) brothers: Donald Ray (Carol St. Julien) Brown, of New Iberia, La., James (Monique) Brown of Delcambe, La., Russell (Rene) Brown, Therman Brown, and Herman Brown, Jr. all of Houston, Texas.

Officiating Minister: Rev Ulysses Mitchell, Jr. The OTIS MORTUARY, Inc. of Franklin, Louisiana is in charge of preparations.