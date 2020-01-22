Article Image Alt Text

Peggy Marie Williams, 57, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation will be Thursday, 4-5 p.m., at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City.
She is survived by her mother, Audrey Williams of Morgan City; a son, Ronald Williams of Lafayette; three brothers, Caffery Williams and Brock Williams, both of Morgan City, and Anderson Williams of Atlanta; a sister, Labelle Williams of Morgan City; stepsiblings; a grandson; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, father, a sister, a brother, maternal grandmother, maternal great-grandmother and paternal grandparents.
