Peggy Marie Williams, 57, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be Thursday, 4-5 p.m., at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City.

She is survived by her mother, Audrey Williams of Morgan City; a son, Ronald Williams of Lafayette; three brothers, Caffery Williams and Brock Williams, both of Morgan City, and Anderson Williams of Atlanta; a sister, Labelle Williams of Morgan City; stepsiblings; a grandson; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, father, a sister, a brother, maternal grandmother, maternal great-grandmother and paternal grandparents.

