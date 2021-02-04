Peggy Marie Charles, 73, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City. Masks and social distancing requiring. Services accessible on funeral home Facebook page. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by a son, Alvin Francois of Morgan City; three daughters, Marla Levine of Bayou Vista, Pebble Francois of Patterson and Pam Batist of Alexandria; two sisters, Lilla Charles of Patterson and Corrine Charles of Port Arthur, Texas; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons and three brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.