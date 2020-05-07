June 24, 1938 — April 24, 2020

Peggy Ann Huddleston Tucker, 81, a resident of Morgan City, was called home on April 24, 2020. Peggy was born on June 24, 1938 in Sandersville, Mississippi.

Peggy was a loving mother and grandmother. A devoted Christian, Peggy was an active member of First Baptist Church of Morgan City for over 50 years. She was a volunteer at Teche Regional Medical Center (which is now Ochsner St. Mary). She enjoyed bowling, crocheting and sewing.

Left to cherish her memory are her four children, Dennis Tucker and wife Scotti, Jay Tucker and longtime companion Ann Lasseigne, Paula Breaux, and Cheryl Harrell and husband Alan; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Charles Tucker; her parents, George Huddleston and Pauline Harrison; brothers, George, Frank and James Huddleston; and her sisters, Christine Hill and Frances Hinton.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later time.