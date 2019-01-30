May 11, 1928- January 29, 2019

Pearl Marie McDaniel Hebert, 90, a life-long resident of Amelia, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019.

Pearl was born May 11, 1928, in Midland, Louisiana, the daughter of Jerozime McDaniel and Ledia Lacombe McDaniel.

Pearl was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Amelia. After the passing of her husband, Pearl received her pride and joy, Lucky; that dog quickly became her best friend and never left her side.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three sons, Kenneth Hebert of Morgan City, William Hebert of Broussard, and Edwin Hebert and wife Becky of Lafayette; one daughter, Yvonne Morrison of Morgan City; 14 grandchildren; 25 great- grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Pearl was preceded in death by her parents, Jerozime and Ledia McDaniel; husband, B.P. Hebert; daughter, Erina Mae Thompson; and two brothers, Wilbert McDaniel and Wilfred McDaniel.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services. After the services, Pearl will be laid to rest in St. Andrew Cemetery in Amelia.