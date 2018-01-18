PAULINE B. DUFOUR
Thu, 01/18/2018 - 11:50am Anonymous
Pauline Bordelon Dufour, 75, a native and resident of Hessmer, formerly of Bayou Vista, died Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, at her residence.
She is survived by a sister, Betty Lindsey of Hessmer; two children, Lester Dufour of Houma and Patricia Roehl of Fergus Falls, Minnesota; two grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers.
A celebration of her life with family and friends will be held in May.
Escude Funeral Home of Mansura is in charge of arrangements.