PAULINE B. DUFOUR

Pauline Bordelon Dufour, 75, a native and resident of Hessmer, formerly of Bayou Vista, died Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, at her residence.

She is survived by a sister, Betty Lindsey of Hessmer; two children, Lester Dufour of Houma and Patricia Roehl of Fergus Falls, Minnesota; two grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers.

A celebration of her life with family and friends will be held in May.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura is in charge of arrangements.